SALISBURY – The state Supreme Judicial Court recently denied a Haverhill man's attempt to have crucial evidence thrown out related to his fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Donald P. LaRiviere, 59, of Columbus Avenue, Haverhill, was arrested Oct. 12, 2017, following a traffic stop in Salisbury that began in Seabrook. Salisbury police charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (fifth offense), and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to OUI and marked lanes.
The owner of a Haverhill-based moving company, LaRiviere was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury Feb. 1, 2018, and arraigned a week later in the same courthouse.
Since then LaRiviere had been looking to suppress all evidence related to his Oct. 12 arrest arguing that he was pulled over by a Seabrook, New Hampshire, police officer in Salisbury. Because of that, Seabrook Officer Daniel Henderson lacked the authority to stop him in Massachusetts.
Court documents released on Thursday show that LaRiviere initially appealed the validity of the arrest in Superior Court only for a judge to deny his motion. However, a single justice of the SJC allowed LaRiviere's petition to be appealed.
Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Henderson says he saw LaRiviere driving erratically on Route 1A in Seabrook. Henderson tried to stop LaRiviere by turning on his blue emergency lights but LaRiviere kept driving toward Salisbury. Just over the state line, Henderson blared his siren, prompting LaRiviere to pull over.
Henderson stayed in his car as he asked his dispatcher to alert Salisbury police that he had pulled over a motorist in their town. He made no direct contact with LaRiviere.
Salisbury police Officer Jeremy Kelley arrived five minutes later and spoke to Henderson about what had happened in Seabrook. Kelley then spoke to LaRiviere, who appeared intoxicated. LaRiviere eventually consented to and failed a series of field sobriety tests that prompted Kelley to charge him in Salisbury with his fifth driving under the influence offense.
"In his motion to suppress, the defendant argued that all evidence obtained as a result of his encounter with Kelley should be suppressed because Henderson lacked the authority to stop the defendant in Massachusetts," the court's decision reads. "The defendant argues that his motion should have been allowed."
The appeals court ruled that the Superior Court judge acted properly when denying LaRiviere's appeal, calling Henderson's actions akin to a private citizen stopping a person suspected of committing a crime.
"The defendant argues that Henderson conducted an improper citizen's arrest for a misdemeanor. As the judge correctly found, however, Henderson's stop of the defendant did not rise to the level of an arrest," the ruling reads. "Rather, Henderson's actions were akin to a 'reasonable investigatory stop by a citizen.'"
"In sum, the stop was a reasonable measure short of arrest, to ensure public safety," according to the ruling.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.