NEWBURYPORT – More than a month after the city dumped mulch in Newburyport Skatepark to keep skateboarders from using the closed Low Street facility, the cacophonous sounds of wheels spinning on pavement and wood clanking against metal were constant Wednesday afternoon.
"I've come every day since I figured out it's open," said John Zywiak of Byfield.
Zywiak, 18, and Ben Perron, 14, of Newburyport performed a series of trick jumps and turns at the recently reopened venue.
Both said they were thrilled the skatepark reopened with Perron adding that it was more fun than skating in his driveway.
Perron said he and others created a makeshift skateboarding park behind CVS Pharmacy on Pond Street and were generally left alone by business owners, residents and city officials. When he and others tried skating on Inn Street, that was a different story, and they were quickly shooed away.
Skateboarders have also been spotted while performing tricks under the Newburyport High School stadium bleachers and at the municipal parking garage on Merrimac Street.
The use of the parking garage drew the ire of at least one person who wrote to Mayor Donna Holaday. Holaday responded, saying the city placed "No skateboarding" signs at the garage, according to emails sent to The Daily News.
The Low Street skatepark and all city parks and playgrounds were closed in late March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
But time and time again, skateboards disregarded the order and jumped fences, leading to several complaints to City Hall and police.
After about a dozen skateboarders were seen using the park in early May, the Parks Department dumped mulch in the park, making most of it unusable. For the most part, the move, which drew some criticism from those accusing officials of government overreach, was effective.
Perron said he understood why the city made the park unusable to promote public safety, but added that those who jumped the fences around the park to use it felt an overwhelming urge to skateboard in a challenging environment.
"We want to get out our tricks," he said.
Parks Director Lise Reid said the mulch was removed and the park reopened June 8 as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phase plan to reopen the state in the era of COVID-19.
"No issues since reopening," Reid said in a text Wednesday morning.
Perron and Zywiak said the mulch was mostly effective in keeping skateboarders out, but they claimed the city did an imperfect job removing the mulch — leading to them and others having to help clean up. Even on Wednesday, they said there were still pieces of mulch in the way, forcing them to stop their runs.
"It stops you short," Zywiak said.
To promote public health, Reid said the Parks Department has ordered custom skate-themed masks to be handed out to skaters.
"To encourage mask use to keep skaters safe when they can't (social) distance," she said.
Zywiak said he could not see himself wearing a mask while skateboarding, saying it would severely limit his vision and could lead to injuries. Perron and Zywiak added they were not overly concerned about catching the coronavirus while at the outdoor facility.
"I'm not that worried about it," Perron said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
