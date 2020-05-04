Skatepark covered with mulch to prevent use

NEWBURYPORT — The city put mulch in the skatepark behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School late last week after teenagers were caught repeatedly disobeying social distancing guidelines.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the city locked the fence, repaired breaks in the fence, and put up signs to prevent any congregating at 70 Low St.
Despite these efforts, at least 15 boys were discovered hopping the fence Wednesday or Thursday, she said.
“They were incredibly rude to the park staff who tried to get them to move,” Holaday said. “We had a younger group who were there the day before, but they were very respectful in terms of leaving.”
Holaday said this is not the first time there have been concerns about gatherings at the skatepark, which is why the city sought further action. With that in mind, she admitted having some sympathy for what teenagers are dealing with right now.
“This has been hard,” she said. “This has been really hard, especially for teenagers, I’m sure. But they just can’t use the skatepark right now. It’s too small and you can’t keep it safe.”
As of Thursday, the city reported 45 residents had tested posted for COVID-19. There have also been two deaths in the city due to complications from the virus.
“We’re right in the heart of the surge at this point and we can’t have these kids in the skatepark,” Holaday said.
While other municipalities have filled their skateparks with sand, Holaday thought wood chips would be easier to clean up.
“It’s like playing whack-a-mole,” she said of people disregarding social distancing in various parts of the city.
For more COVID-19 updates, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19.
