SALISBURY — Skaters will have a new place to bust out their gnarliest tricks when the grand opening for the new skatepark is held Friday.
Artisan Skateparks began construction in early March at Partridge Brook Park, behind Salisbury Elementary School. Town Planning Director Lisa Pearson said folks can expect skateboard lessons and a 3 p.m. ribbon cutting as part of the events that day.
“Then, we have a skate jam planned, Kona Ice coming with their shaved ice truck, and some music and some skateboard demos coming,” she said.
A skate jam is a competition for skaters to show off their tricks and often has divisions for different skill levels.
Much of the $850,000 price tag was funded through grants, Pearson said. The town received a $242,000 grant for the Americans With Disabilities Act work as well as a $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant.
Pearson spoke about the process that led to this point, saying it began when finishing the first stage of the Partridge Brook Park project about five years ago.
“We started thinking about other things to add to the park and where different recreational facilities should be in town. We started then looking at renovating the skate park down the beach and then essentially determined that it wasn’t feasible,” Pearson said.
She said water levels at the old skatepark made it impossible to add a bowl and other requested features.
The requested features came from two teenage skaters, Austin Stevens and Keenan Kealey, who originally presented the idea for the skatepark to the Parks and Recreation Department and remained heavily involved.
Stevens said he is excited about the grand opening.
“I’ve gone and checked out the park. It looks incredible,” he said. “It’s just going to be cool to see everyone gathered together on July 14 and to see everyone ride it for the first time.”
Speaking about the involvement of local skaters such as Stevens and Kealey, Pearson said passionate input from local residents is a crucial factor in completing projects such as the skatepark.
“It’s really necessary. It’s really the only way we get the support from the selectmen, the support from the state to see that people are interested,” she said.
Pearson said she has already seen the skatepark being used.
“We’ve had some people sort of sneaking in and utilizing it and just really got fantastic feedback from the community,” she said.
Pearson said she encountered people from Newburyport and Ipswich who came to get an early peek.
“They were coming from around to come check it out and they said it was one of the best ones around,” Pearson said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
