Sketch of assault suspect released in Merrimac

MERRIMAC — Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a home invasion and assault Saturday night, according to Chief Eric Shears.
Merrimac police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident in which a woman reported she was awakened by a man in her bedroom on Hillside Avenue about 11:10 p.m.
The man, armed with a knife, reportedly threatened and repeatedly assaulted the woman, who fled to a nearby home and called police. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
Lincoln police Detective Ian Spencer, who works with numerous area law enforcement agencies, met with the woman Sunday afternoon to create a sketch of suspect based on her description.
The suspect, who is still loose, is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 40 years old, and having short brown hair, a thin build and a light complexion with a seasonal tan, police said.
Police urge residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may see.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
