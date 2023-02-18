HAVERHILL — SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis recently visited Whittier Tech for the conclusion of SkillsUSA Week.
SkillsUSA Week, which was Feb. 6-10, served as an opportunity to promote career and technical education and SkillsUSA programs at the local, state and national levels.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini officially proclaimed it was SkillsUSA Week in the city.
During her visit, Travis met with SkillsUSA MA President Jaidyn Craig, a senior from Haverhill; Marisa Behl, a senior from Georgetown; Sanaa White, a junior from Haverhill; Natalie Delano, a sophomore from Haverhill; Molly McCadden, a sophomore from Haverhill; Sam Kesten, a sophomore from Haverhill; Silas Smith, a junior from Haverhill; Betzy Vazquez, a junior from Haverhill; Royel Almonte, a senior from Haverhill; Jane Moskevitz, allied health instructor and Whittier SkillsUSA adviser; Tish Costa, dental assisting instructor and Whittier SkillsUSA adviser; and English instructor Deb Santos.
Students asked Travis about best practices for increasing participation in SkillsUSA.
“It is not necessarily about the quantity but about the depth of involvement,” Travis said.
She also asked students about essential skills they have learned through the program. Students mentioned skills that included confidence and networking.
Travis also toured Whittier Tech, observing the shops and SkillsUSA-specific projects displayed throughout the school. They included the names of students participating in the SkillsUSA District Conference in March, which are displayed outside each shop; a Monopoly-type board created by design and visual communications students; and various SkillsUSA posters outside each English classroom.
The tour ended at the Poet’s Inn Cafe, where students from marketing, culinary and hospitality management programs provided “Framework Friday” drinks and freshly baked croissants.
This school year, Whittier Tech has focused on the essential elements of the SkillsUSA framework.
Each Friday, students and staff complete an activity in their vocational areas based on that week’s assignment, which included creation of the “Framework Friday” drink specials. Students based drink colors on each section of the SkillsUSA triangle:
Blue — technical skills grounded in academics: a butterfly pea tea, blue Hawaiian drink.
Red — personal skills: a strawberry and raspberry smoothie.
Black — workplace skills: an espresso-based drink with caramel.
