SALISBURY — In a town election that saw no contested races for the Board of Selectmen or Triton Regional School Committee, only 6% of registered voters made their way to the polls Tuesday.
Selectman candidate Terry Marengi Jr. received 393 of the 455 votes, with 49 coming in blank and 13 write-ins. For School Committee, incumbent Caitlin Hunter received 381 of the 455 votes, with 72 left blank and two write-ins.
Town Clerk Mindy Morrison said it was not a busy day.
“It was definitely slower than what we are used to,” Morrison said.
Marengi said he felt elated to be officially elected. He will be stepping in for Wilma McDonald, who announced her retirement from public office in February after 38 years of service. He explained that he was happy he didn’t have to square off against McDonald.
“She’s a family friend and we have such a long history together that it wouldn’t have been fun to do,” Marengi said.
He shared some of the things he is looking forward to addressing in his new position, starting with issues at the beach.
“I think just the beach erosion and jumping right in on that and helping as much as I can to communicate with the legislators, between the state rep. and the senator and whoever else. We have a lot of things that are going on,” Marengi said.
He also mentioned the uncertain future of the town manager position, with current Town Manager Neil Harrington running as one of two candidates in Salem’s mayoral race. Salem will be holding a special election May 16 to fill out the final three years of former Mayor Kim Driscoll’s term. Driscoll is now the state’s lieutenant governor.
“If he wins, there’s going be a lot of work to do in that department as far as setting up the committees and scouting for a new town manager if he does win,” Marengi said.
Voters who did show up made it clear they were in favor of the single question on the ballot. Question 1 was approved 325-114 with 16 left blank.
The approval of Question 1 amends the town’s charter to make the Board of Selectmen the appointing authority for the Conservation Committee. Prior to Question 1’s approval, the appointing power was held by the town manager.
Marengi said he was glad to see Question 1 approved.
“I understand the strong town manager point of view, but I think having multiple people vetting possible candidates for those positions is just a better process and I’m happy that that passed,” Marengi said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
