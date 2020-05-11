NEWBURYPORT — With COVID-19 forcing small businesses to shutter their doors, owners have been under a tremendous amount of stress finding ways to not only remain relevant but solvent.
To share ideas and come up with workable solutions during and after the crisis, a panel of small-business owners will take part in a live webinar Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss best practices in the current economy.
The idea is simple: How can other businesses stay nimble, relevant and engaged with customers in the COVID-19 climate?
Moderating the panel will be Stu Steinberg, owner of Erock Tax in Newburyport. Steinberg is expected to highlight federal loan programs and present tax and financial planning strategies to find opportunities in the midst of challenging times.
Others on the panel include Nancy Batista-Caldwell, owner of Ceia Kitchen & Bar, Brine and Oak & Rowan; Zach Field, owner and instructor at Zach Field Drums & Music; Edit Style Lounge and Meraki owner Kim Lively; and Jeremy Kirkpatrick, owner of Grand Trunk Wine.
“It brings together savvy business owners unique to Newburyport,” said Steinberg, who created the free webinar.
Each owner will discuss the challenges they face specific to their kind of business be it retail, food-oriented or music.
Field said the webinar not only gives other business owners ideas to improve their situations, but also allows the public to peek into the minds of the business community.
“There’s a lot of worry within the community how their businesses are doing,” Field said.
As for how his business is doing, Field said he has been able to hang on to about 75 percent of his clients by offering lessons via the Skype video service. He and his 30 instructors have been able to offer lessons to his students — even those who don’t have drums at home.
“Our main goal is to keep interactions with the kids and grownups, keep things as normal as possible,” Field said.
When Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close in March, Field said he felt a wave of sheer panic.
“When we got shut down, there was a lot of desperation,” he said.
But after the initial panic faded, Field and his staff figured out how to “put everything into order.”
Field said it would be rewarding if other business owners were inspired by his success and also found ways to survive in a hostile business environment.
Earlier in the month, Steinberg moderated another webinar in what he called the 360º Series, that one focusing on real estate planning, legal rights and health issues.
For his second in what he hopes is a long series of webinars, Steinberg decided to focus on small businesses.
“These are the people who have to do it,” Steinberg said. “Hopefully, we can come together and figure out what’s best for the community.”
The webinar, according to Steinberg, will discuss several topics, including how the pandemic has propelled businesses to be more creative, finding new tools or business methods to stay profitable, lessons learned, how stimulus money has helped or hindered businesses, and what owners would have done differently if they had more time to prepare for the pandemic.
To register visit: https://www.erocktax.com/360o-series-small-business-panel-discussion/ or www.facebook.com/events/2784260594955938/.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.