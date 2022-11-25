AMESBURY — Businesses are making a big push to keep spending local this holiday season.
“We love the support our local businesses get all year long,” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce. “Since we’re grateful for the support, Small Business Saturday is a great excuse to treat our local shoppers to a special treat.”
On Saturday – recognized as Small Business Saturday across the country – the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce will be set up outside its Market Square office.
“We’ll be giving away Small Business Saturday tote bags full of materials from local businesses, including a gift card or two in each bag,” DeCologero said. “It’s also an easy way to enter our Shop Small raffle.”
The raffle is of a Christmas tree adorned with gift cards from local businesses totaling several hundred dollars. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win the tree by visiting the Amesbury Chamber’s office at 5 Market Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and present proof of a local purchase.
“Show us a receipt from a purchase made at an Amesbury or Merrimac business that day, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win,” DeCologero said. “There is no limit to the number of receipts you can enter, just as long as the receipts are from purchases made that day in Amesbury or Merrimac.”
While visitors can enter for a chance to win a tree adorned with gift cards, they can paint their own Christmas ornaments courtesy of Institution for Savings.
“It’s an easy, fun, and free way to entertain the kids,” said Megan Gaiero, branch manager of Amesbury’s Institution for Savings. “It’s also a nice way to say thank you for shopping with our small businesses.”
The ornament decorating will be from 10 a.m. to noon and led by Missy Patterson of Simply Grateful, a wood-based marketing and craft company in Amesbury.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with Institution for Savings and the Chamber to help support our small businesses and get in the spirit of the season,” Patterson said.
For more information on Small Business Saturday and other holiday events in Amesbury, visit www.AmesburyChamber.com.
