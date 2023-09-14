AMESBURY — The city’s School Committee is down one member after Gaye Smith handed in her resignation last month.
Smith’s decision has left the city scrambling to find a replacement as soon as possible. For that to happen, the city quickly made nomination papers available at the city clerk’s office for the remainder of Smith’s term, which ends in 2025.
To make it onto the November general election ballot, residents must return papers to the clerk’s office by Sept. 20.
In her Aug. 22 resignation letter to Mayor Kassandra Gove, Smith wrote her decision came after she was named dean of curriculum at the high school where she teaches.
“Time, in the past year, has been a rare commodity for me, and it appears that I will have even less of it this year. As a result, I feel it is in the best interest of Amesbury Public Schools and the Amesbury School Committee that I step down from my position,” wrote Smith, whose tenure on the committee lasted less than two years.
Smith went on to apologize for any inconvenience her decision caused and to express her thankfulness for being able to serve the city. Her last day on the committee was Sept. 1.
“I wish you and all of the Amesbury School Committee members the best and look forward to seeing the future contributions that the School Committee and Superintendent (Elizabeth) McAndrews make to the schools and the community,” Smith wrote.
In an email back to Smith, Gove thanked her for her service.
“I appreciate the time you have given our district and students. I know the negotiations were particularly time consuming and required a lot of attention,” Gove wrote, referring to recently settled teachers union negotiations.
The news comes roughly nine months after the City Council appointed Gregory Noyes to the School Committee to fill the vacant position left by longtime member Peter Hoyt. Noyes’ term expires early next year.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
