NEWBURYPORT — With a foot of snow predicted to blanket Greater Newburyport starting Wednesday night and well into Thursday, communities began declaring snow emergencies hours before the first flakes began to fall.
School districts were also getting a jump on the storm with some announcing that schools will be all remote, depriving students, parents and staff the magic of a snow day.
The first snowflakes of what National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Megnia called a moderate nor'easter, are expected to fall between 9 and 11 p.m. and will continue at varying degrees of intensity until Thursday afternoon. When the last snowflake hits the ground, sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. an estimated foot of snow is expected to have fallen.
"If this ramps up a little bit we could see a few inches above a foot. At the very least we are talking 8 to 10 inches. We're pretty confident we're going to see some substantial snow up that way," Megnia said regarding the North Shore.
Megnia said a December snowstorm of this magnitude is uncommon because the ocean temperatures have not had a chance to dip low enough to provide enough cold air to sustain prolonged periods of snow. But thanks to a high pressure area over Canada that filtered down the East Coast over the last few days, it's going to snow like it's January or February.
"The preconditioning for the snow was already there," Megnia said, adding coastal areas could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph during the storm's apex.
Taking the forecasts to heart, Greater Newburyport communities began declaring snow emergencies around lunchtime Wednesday.
Salisbury officials announced their emergency around noon, saying public street parking will be banned as of 6 p.m.
"This is so snow plowing operations may be concluded in a safe and timely manner. This includes no parking on North End Boulevard until after snow removal efforts have concluded," Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said in a statement.
Fowler went on to write that residents can park inside municipal beach lots throughout the winter.
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said, in a text, that the city's snow emergency begins at midnight. The city's arsenal of blue lights affixed to traffic signals will begin flashing at 6 p.m. to give residents time to find off-street parking, he added.
Newburyport Department of Public Services Director Anthony Furnari said the city's contracted towing company will be on the lookout for illegally parked cars.
"We have 50 pieces of equipment between the city and contractors. All employees will be in a truck by themselves and all vehicles are sanitized to make all safe," Furnari said.
Whether all 50 pieces of equipment will be on the roads during the storm is not certain. On Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday informed the City Council that some DPS workers dedicated to snow removal are in COVID-19 quarantine.
"I’m asking residents to be patient since we will be down plow drivers due to the quarantine," Holaday wrote in her report to the council.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newbury officials announced they were expanding the seasonal overnight parking ban hours from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday to help facilitate snow removal.
"Residents are reminded that the forecast can change quickly at any point, and they should monitor the local forecast throughout the day," fire Chief Douglas Janvrin and police Chief John Lucey Jr. said in a joint statement.
Amesbury city officials declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. and which would last until 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"We have turned on the blue lights in preparation for a snow emergency, in an effort to give people as much notice as possible," Caitlin Thayer, from Mayor Kassandra Gove's office, said around 1 p.m. in an email.
School officials in Pentucket also acted quickly, announcing Wednesday that all schools in the district would be remote-only Thursday.
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said Thursday would be "a full remote learning day for our students," as well.
Gallagher said Thursday would be a test of whether full remote learning days would replace snow days at least during the pandemic.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
