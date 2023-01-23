NEWBURYPORT — Local police are advising motorists to use extreme caution should they hit the roads Monday afternoon as a winter storm bears down on the region.
Heavy wet snow began falling around 1:30 p.m., just after high tide. Snow hampered dismissals from city schools and led to at least one minor car crash on High Street near Carter Street, across from the high school. Snow is expected to continue for several more hours until roughly 8 p.m.
Early this morning, Amesbury school officials announced classes would be dismissed at 10:50 a.m. at the high and middle schools while elementary school students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m., according to the district's Twitter account.
