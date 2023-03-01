AMESBURY — While the region avoided major disruptions as a result of the winter storm Tuesday, it was strong enough to shut down activities throughout the city.
The city received approximately 2 inches of snow during the sporadic storm, according to the National Weather Service.
All city offices and public schools were closed as well as the Municipal Development Center which hosts the Office of Community and Economic Development, Inspectional Services, Public Health, and the Department of Public Works. The Costello Center and public library were also shuttered.
Scheduled meetings for the City Council, the School Committee’s Buildings and Grounds Subcommittee, and Design Review Committee were all canceled.
City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom told The Daily News that about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the City Council meeting due to a lack of quorum. She said the meeting will not be rescheduled.
“Everything is just going to go to the March 14 meeting,” Haggstrom said.
William Donohue from Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office said closing all city offices was done out of precaution and also to give snow removal crews time to get everything done for Wednesday.
“It gave DPW time to clear out our municipal lots,” Donohue said.
Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan said his department saw no activity during the snowstorm.
“We had a quiet night, no accidents, nothing to report,” Nolan said.
Typically, according to Nolan, he will be part of a group chat with department heads and officials, but ultimately the decision to shut down city buildings did not come from him.
“The Fire Department operates 24/7 no matter what,” Nolan said. “So I might chime in if I go out in the streets and notice they are bad and request a plow or something. But I have nothing to do with them closing the buildings or anything.”
With another winter storm set to hit the area Friday afternoon, Nolan offered advice on how people can best prepare to stay safe.
“Have plenty of ice melt and clay walks,” he said. “We ask that if it’s any significant snow that you give us 5 feet of clearance on either side of the hydrant. It’s in the national laws that you cannot plow snow onto a hydrant unless you contract for the state, and that’s just something that is out there for the entire state. Make sure walkways are clear, if we need to get an ambulance crew in there, we don’t want to be fighting snow and slipping going into your place trying to help you.”
He also recommended that people make sure chimney flues are kept clear to help them stay warm, and to make sure that smoke alarms are functioning.
“The more people can do to prepare their home and around their house for emergency services, it will get them serviced quicker. Just making sure to clear their pathways or stairways and stuff like that,” Nolan said.
A Salisbury fire official and a Newburyport fire official both said firefighters did not respond to any calls related to the storm.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
