NEWBURYPORT -- Some local restaurants opened their doors on Monday to their first crowds of socially-distanced indoor customers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as the state entered a new phase of its reopening plan.
Last Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the second part of his reopening plan’s Phase 2, which allows for somewhat restricted indoor dining at restaurants, and also allows other businesses to open, including nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.
Ready to seat its first indoor customers in months was Loretta on Pleasant Street, where owner Ted Epstein was excited to have his dining room back in action.
“I am thrilled to death -- I am just so happy to see my guests again,” said Epstein, adding that his restaurant is following all of Baker’s restrictions, which include having tables of up to six people spaced six feet apart or separated by a barrier.
Under Baker’s orders, all restaurant staff must wear face masks. Customers also must wear them while inside but not while they are seated. Restaurants also may not hand out reusable menus, and must instead use paper or online menus. Restaurants with a reported COVID-19 case have to temporarily close.
State officials are also encouraging restaurants to rely on call-ahead seating and reservations.
“We have lots of hand sanitizer and wipes, and we’re using fresh table cloths. It’s difficult, and it’s a moving target but we’re working it out,” said Epstein, adding that he is pleased with the pace at which the state is allowing restaurants to reopen in stages.
“I wasn’t anxious to have indoor dining reopened because I wouldn’t want to jeopardize anyone. I don’t want to rush and take the chance, but I’m very in favor of the way it’s being handled,” said Epstein.
Lin’s Little Kitchen co-owner Linda Theth said she believes diners are eager to get back into restaurants but understandably cautious about their health. Theth said she and her co-owners have met all state re-opening guidelines which include disposal cutlery and plates, the wearing of face masks and a hand sanitizer station outside the front door. For now Theth said she is not offering outdoor dining.
“We’re making it the best (experience) we can,” Theth said.
Bruce Vogel, who owns three downtown coffee shops -- Plum Island Coffee Roasters, Commune Cafe and Souffle’s, all of which are serving takeout with limited outdoor seating -- said he and his staff still have planning to do before they can start indoor dining.
“We’re not rushing into it. With the Roasters (Plum Island Coffee Roasters), we’re still trying to figure it out,” said Vogel. “It’s not a place where you sit down and eat and then leave, and Commune is the same way.”
Additionally, Vogel said his staff have raised their own concerns about the safety of having indoor dining, and about everyone’s ability to walk around the building and use the restroom.
“The rules are vague to me. I’m hoping to put a plan together soon. It’s complicated, and we didn’t get much warning, but we’ll figure it out and do what’s safest for everybody,” he said.
