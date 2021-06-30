NEWBURYPORT — The City Council may have voted against purchasing 57 Low St. earlier this year, but the National Guard's recent permission for the city to conduct soil borings and air quality tests on the property means discussions are still on the table.
During a council meeting Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday said she had spoken to an attorney for the National Guard who wanted to follow up to understand why the purchase by the city fell through.
She explained there were concerns about the air quality in the building — especially with mold on the walls from a leak in the roof that went unrepaired for awhile — as well as requests from councilors to conduct soil borings.
Soil borings and air quality tests were not permitted by the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represented the National Guard during conversations about the possible sale, because it is reportedly not standard procedure.
Some councilors saw the inability to conduct these tests as a red flag for the proposed purchase.
On Feb. 25, the council voted 6-5 against buying 57 Low St. with $220,000 from the city's free cash account.
The purchase would have required a two-thirds vote. Councilors Joe Devlin, Jared Eigerman, Byron Lane, Jim McCauley, Christine Wallace and Sharif Zeid voted against the purchase while Afroz Khan, Barry Connell, Heather Shand, Charlie Tontar and Bruce Vogel voted to buy the building.
The vote followed roughly five months of deliberations by councilors and about three years of work by the mayor, who spent much of that time working with the National Guard to declare its maintenance building on the property as surplus to sell it. The original plan was for the city to buy the property as a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services.
On Monday, the mayor revealed that the National Guard was open to further discussion and would allow the city to conduct soil borings and air quality tests.
The city has long had an informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement to use the property at 57 Low St.
Speaking by phone after the meeting Monday, Holaday said the National Guard is willing to offer a formal lease agreement for the city to continue using the space.
The Parks Department now occupies the space, but is looking at other options since it is unclear when the Guard would seek to sell the property on the open market.
There is a proposal for the Parks Department to enter into a five-year lease at 50 Parker St., which is under review by city solicitor KP Law and the council's Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services.
Owning a building, as opposed to renting one, would be more affordable in the long run, the mayor explained.
"I think, part of it for me, was the reality check of what it was going to cost to rent commercial space for Parks," she said.
If the council approves the lease of 50 Parker St. for the Parks Department, it would cost $47,776 per year for the first three years, followed by $50,359 in the fourth year and $51,650 in the fifth.
Planning Director Andy Port has contacted Credere Associates LLC, which previously conducted a Phase I environmental site assessment of 57 Low St., to request soil borings and air quality tests.
These tests would cost a few thousand dollars, according to the mayor.
Depending on the results, the city may look at short- and long-term uses of this property once again.
Holaday still believes the location and price of this property are ideal, saying, "We don't want to lose this building."
During the fiscal 2022 budget hearing last week, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, who also serves as council president, advocated cutting $2,500 from the Department of Public Services budget for heating, saying this number was designated for 57 Low St., which he was told the city would soon vacate.
Chief of Staff Matt Coogan said the city may continue using the space in the short term, which led to some confusion among councilors about the future of this space.
The council voted 7-4 to approve Eigerman's proposal for the cut. Shand, Connell, Tontar and Vogel voted against the motion.
