NEWBURYPORT — John Sheff, a NASA Solar System ambassador, will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will speak with Sheff about astrobiology, the interdisciplinary scientific search for extraterrestrial life that seeks to understand how life arose and evolved on Earth and what makes a planet habitable.
Sheff is an amateur astronomer and “space buff” who operates the observatory telescope during public nights at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge.
The quest for extraterrestrial life has been advanced by two recent discoveries. First, life forms have been found in extremely harsh environments on Earth, such as hydrothermal vents in the ocean floor.
Second, numerous extrasolar planets have been discovered orbiting around stars other than the sun. To date, NASA has confirmed more than 5,000 “exoplanets.” (For more information, visit exoplanets.nasa.gov.)
Imagining extraterrestrial life forms has in the past been the province of science fiction writers, but these two discoveries have supplied astrobiologists with a scientific basis for speculating about how conditions on other planets would determine the physiological possibilities of a reality-based E.T.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.