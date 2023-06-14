HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association hosts its Summer Solstice Party this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Groton House Farm, 276 Highland St. in Hamilton.
The shindig is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds help the group maintain trails and open space in Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Topsfield and West Newbury.
Ticket includes appetizers, complimentary beer and wine, creative comfort food catered by Hungry Nomads of Peabody, and live music from Orville Gidding’s band.
There is also a silent auction and a raffle for a hardwood Merrimack Tennessean canoe donated by White Rose Canoe of Newbury.
Tickets, $85 for members, $95 for nonmembers, are still available online at ectaonline.org or by phone 978-468-1133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.