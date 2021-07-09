Some Amesbury departments now offer 'one-stop shop'

AMESBURY — They may have given up their downtown offices but workers in the city's newly renamed Municipal Development Center on South Hunt Road are ready to offer residents a "one-stop shop."
The city's Inspectional Services and the Fire Department's administrative team were housed in the Ordway Building, while the Office of Community and Economic Development could be found at City Hall when Mayor Kassandra Gove took office in early 2020.
Gove concluded that the over-150-year-old Ordway Building was nearing the end of its usefulness, while the roughly 14,000-square-foot Department of Public Works building was being underutilized on South Hunt Road.
The mayor decided to offer residents a more convenient experience to get city permits. Last month, the Office of Community and Economic Development, Inspectional Services and Public Health moved in with the DPW in what is now called the Municipal Development Center, according to Catlin Thayer, the city's communications director.
The fire administration is now moving to the fire station on Elm Street.
"This was designed to be a one-stop shop for any resident, contractor or developer to come in and get anything related to building development," Thayer said. "We are talking about permits, building inspections, Planning Board, all of those things are now in this building."
Thayer also said the Municipal Development Center is handicapped accessible and features central air conditioning while the Ordway Building and City Hall do not.
"This really puts everyone in one place," she said. "Everyone does so much work interdepartmentally and if a person wasn't sure which department they should go to, they could go to City Hall and then the Ordway Building and then the DPW. Now, it is all in just one place. If you are not sure who you need to ask a question of, you can come here and somebody will know the answer. Then, they can get the right person to you."
Planning Director Nipun Jain said his new office gives him a chance to multitask in a way that he couldn't at City Hall.
"We can accomplish many things better now because we have the inspections office here," Jain said. "We also have the DPW here. So, I can just go over and talk to them if I have any questions. That is helpful."
Jain added that he does miss the easy access to the city clerk or the assessor's office at City Hall, which are always frequent stops for him.
"It's a balancing act but that is always the case. We're still early on in the process here," he said. "We just moved in in June so it is a little early to say if it is better or not. But overall, there are good things that we are seeing so far."
Community and Economic Development executive secretary Joan Baptiste has worked for 23 years at City Hall but now has an office of her own in the Municipal Development Center.
"I'm not stuck in a closet anymore," she said. "I like the space because it is only one floor and I don't have to do the stairs every day. It's also not hot here like my office was in the summer."
Baptiste admitted that she always enjoyed talking to people passing through City Hall.
"It was nice to have that convenience of being at City Hall when you could just walk down the stairs to do something," Baptiste said. "Now, you have to kind of plan but this is a planning office."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.