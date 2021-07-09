Some Amesbury departments now offer 'one-stop shop'

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.