AMESBURY —Kindergarten and first-grade students attended their first day of in-person school Monday morning.
Students in the district's schools have been attending class remotely since last month. Although special education and pre-K students have been learning at Amesbury Elementary School since September and second, third and fourth graders will return to school next week, in-person classes for kindergarten and first grade began on Monday.
Amesbury Elementary School Principal Shannon Nolan said the first day of school went great.
"There have been a lot of smiles. There were a few tears this morning but not that bad," Nolan said. "The kids are happy to see us and we're happy to see them."
According to Nolan, every student happily wore a face mask to school.
"They just know that it is a part of their life now," she said. "They all came in, sat in their little yellow circle and waited to go into their classrooms."
Many teachers told their students to "walk like Frankenstein" down the hall, putting their hands in front of them, to encourage social distancing.
"That helps to keep them six feet apart," Nolan said. "Kindergarten and first grade teachers and students are very imaginative."
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said Monday's welcome back was exactly why he and his teachers are in the education business.
"This is what we went to college for," he said. "We dedicated our professional lives to doing this and, to be able to actually see the students in person is all the reward we would ever want."
Nolan agreed with Fulgoni.
"The teachers are so happy to be here," she said. "We want to be here, the kids are worth it."
Kindergarten teachers Diane Naughton and Marianne Curry were both working in a very different classroom than they did last March.
"Working with desks is very unusual," Curry said.
"Not having the materials for them to explore and to play with the way they should be doing in kindergarten is very tough," Naughton said.
Trying to find a way to keep their students social while social distancing is already becoming a challenge for Naughton and Curry.
"That's why I am glad that we have this week to kind of phase this in with our little ones," Curry said. "But the kids were wonderful today. They listened, they sat, they took it all in."
"It's different but they don't know what kindergarten is supposed to be like," Naughton said. "So, they think this is what it is."
Many kindergartners were going to school for the first time Monday.
Joshua Mazzhelia-West already knew his kindergarten teacher Susan Gonthier from remote classes but got a chance to meet her in person before class began Monday afternoon..
"I'm excited," Joshua said.
Gonthier shared her student"s excitement.
"This is where they need to be," Gonthier said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
