AMESBURY — Local restaurateurs and their employees have been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a local restaurant owner is happy to see a colleague across the Merrimack River is offering some help for the help.
Jeff Nahas, who owns The Barking Dog Bar & Grill, The Ale House and the Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar in Amesbury and The Barking Dog Ale House in Haverhill, said he had to make the agonizing decision to close all four restaurants soon after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all dine-in options to cease by March 17.
Nahas said his decision to lay off about 100 employees was not an easy one to make.
“It’s the emptiest feeling in the world,” Nahas said. “But, at that point, everything happened so quickly that we felt, if we don’t stop, then we won’t be able to restart.”
Nahas said most of his employees have filed for unemployment in an attempt to ride out the social distancing storm.
“It’s not like you can go out and find another job somewhere right now,” Nahas said. “It’s also the fear for people who have families who think it’s not safe to do it. One of my employees has two kids at home and said she’s not coming back in. She gets it is going to hurt but, for right now, it is more important for her kids to be healthy.”
Nahas also said he and his managers had their employees take all of their fresh food stock home when they closed last month. But, that was last month and some resources have popped up to help out-of-work restaurant employees since.
In Newburyport, Middle Street Foods co-owners John Coyle and Justin Radulski have been offering free loaves of bread to their fellow food service industry workers who could use a little help. Coyle and Radulski got the word out about their bread giveaway in The Daily News in March and have been receiving Market Basket gift cards from anonymous customers ever since.
“I don’t have an endless pile of them but I’ve got about 20,” Coyle said. “Every day, someone comes in and gives us more. People feel helpless. They don’t know how to help the restaurants and directly help the employees of restaurants. This kind of took off and people know that we are open and we kind of know everybody.”
Coyle added that food service industry workers looking for a gift card should come to his kitchen at 25 Middle St.
“I just want to be the conduit between the public and the people who need help,” Coyle said.
The website service industry is also giving people a chance to tip local waitresses, waiters or bartenders whenever they have a meal or a drink at home by way of Venmo or Cash App on a nationwide level.
All someone has to do is go to the website at https://serviceindustry.tips/en/ and a randomly selected server will receive a tip they decide is fair.
“When things are going good, you’re always focusing on the negative,” Nahas said. “When things are going bad, the good things really start to shine.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
