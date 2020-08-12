NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted Monday to continue discussion of a yearlong city budget at a joint City Council and School Committee meeting Aug. 17.
The vote to continue the matter was 7-3 with Councilors Sharif Zeid, Jim McCauley and Christine Wallace in opposition. Councilor at large Joseph Devlin was absent from the meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom.
Some councilors, including Zeid, expressed frustration with the budgeting process and with the fact that a plan to reopen schools has not been approved.
During the meeting Aug. 17, the School Committee is expected to vote on a reopening plan for city schools, after which the council will discuss the budget.
"Enough is enough, we need to back this up and do things in the right order," Zeid said. "We need to try to salvage this school year before it becomes a lost year, which it's already on the precipice of becoming."
Mayor Donna Holaday empathized with councilors' calls for more information on the budget and said she would work with city officials to have them prepare a budget "that separates out the traditional operational budget and the needs for us going forward with our reopening plan."
Holaday said she would work on getting that information to councilors by the end of the week.
During the council meeting Monday, several residents expressed their concerns about the coming school year, calling for the city to reopen its schools.
"We cannot kick this can down the road and hope this thing goes away because right now it seems that the only way our high school kids get back to school is if we have a vaccine and that is not acceptable," said resident Matthew Kane.
Resident Meghan Kinsey also argued for schools to reopen, saying the city should utilize outdoor spaces to "spread kids out."
"What other spaces can we utilize around the city to spread kids out ... to do whatever we need to do to get kids in the classroom," Kinsey said. "Anything less, going online for the entire fall semester, I can't even wrap my brain around it to even accept that it might be possible."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
