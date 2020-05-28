NEWBURYPORT — While takeout-only service has helped carry some downtown restaurant owners through the COVID-19 pandemic, they hope the City Council’s proposed plan to close portions of Pleasant and State streets for outdoor seating could provide greater relief.
The order, sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, was received by the council at its meeting May 11 and sent to its Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development and Committee of the Whole.
Under the order, State Street would be closed to vehicles from its southeasterly intersection with Liberty Street to its southeasterly intersection with Pleasant Street. Traffic would also be closed on Pleasant Street between the intersections with State and Unicorn streets.
Downtown restaurants on State and Pleasant streets would then be able to apply for a permit from the council to place tables and chairs on the sidewalk and street for use by customers. The temporary permits would last from July 1 through Aug. 31.
Restaurants will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan, though no exact date has been announced.
Dawn McCandless, owner of Agave Mexican Bistro on State Street, said her takeout-only service has gone “extremely well” since the restaurant started it May 1. But still, she said, it’s nothing the restaurant can survive on, and neither is a partial in-person reopening, which she feels could be part of Baker’s reopening plan.
“Reopening at 25% capacity is nothing we can survive on, either,” McCandless said. “We might skip this whole second phase, keep our doors closed, and just keep doing takeout.”
McCandless said she fears the limited-capacity reopening plan would not be fair to employees or customers. She fully supports the plan to open State and Pleasant streets to outdoor dining.
“I think they need to do Pleasant and State Street without a doubt,” McCandless said. “This is something they need to do for our community. The next two months should be about Newburyport. Why can’t we have a two-month fun festival?”
But Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he is not in favor of closing off traffic on State and Pleasant streets and that the move could be disruptive overall.
“Outdoor seating is going to happen, I think it’s going to work out fine. In terms of blatantly closing down State and Pleasant streets, I haven’t heard a lot of positives,” Cousins said. “There are challenges with curbside pickup … I think closing it down for special events, those things are fine, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to get things open. To randomly close down the streets, there are a lot of dynamics, and I don’t think that’s a good idea right now.”
Rather, Cousins said he believes restaurants will be able to make their seating work in a safe and socially distant manner and that things are starting to feel “upbeat” for downtown business owners.
“Everybody is anxious and that’s the key thing. We’ve had some challenges with restaurants and retailers, but I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cousins said. “Once we get the weather going, we’ll start to see some people coming to Newburyport.”
Beau Sturm, who co-owns The Paddle Inn on State Street with Suzi Maitland, said his restaurant’s takeout business started off strong in March, but has since dropped off by 40%.
And while he acknowledged some downtown residents might feel inconvenienced by the closure of State and Pleasant streets, he feels it is the safest way the city could help keep its downtown restaurant community come alive.
“If I got extended outdoor seating, we could have pretty much what we had inside minus the bar. That, with takeout, could keep us paying the rent,” Sturm said. “The residents have to see this in the long term. It’s inconvenient, but that thriving downtown area, if it dries up, Newburyport becomes just another town. If they don’t get behind us and we don’t have some alternatives, they’re going to be looking at an empty downtown area.”
