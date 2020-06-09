NEWBURYPORT -- Local restaurants with outdoor dining spaces welcomed their first seated customers in months on Monday under sunny skies as part of Phase II of Gov. Charlie Baker’s statewide reopening plan.
On Saturday, Baker announced phase II of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. Phase II allows customers to dine at restaurants with socially distant outdoor seating and also enter retail stores with occupancy limits. Childcare facilities, hotels and outdoor recreational facilities are also among spaces that reopened Monday.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sea Level in Market Square had about 70 seats available in its patio and deck spaces. And with all of its tables spaced six feet apart, owner George Carey said he and his staff felt well prepared to welcome back customers.
“We’re truly excited to reopen, and we’ve worked really hard and trained to do it safely,” said Carey, adding that the restaurant will still offer takeout service.
“I’m so happy for our employees and guests, and the weather today couldn't be more perfect,” he said. “We look forward to being back in business bringing jobs back and taking care of our guests, and to doing this the right way.
Carey said he is also in the process of getting approval from the city to expand Sea Level’s front patio to the space in front of the currently closed Firehouse Center for the Arts, which would allow them about 30 more seats.
On the waterfront, Michael’s Harborside also opened its lower deck to a small number of customers on Monday. Matt Kirk, the restaurant’s general manager, said 12 socially distanced tables were available with a total of about 50 seats – a far cry from Michael’s usual 500-plus capacity.
"It feels good to get everybody back to work and feed people today, it’s been a nice, steady pace of customers,” said Kirk, adding that the restaurant’s other decks will open later in the week.
“We’re just getting back into the swing of things,” he said.
Mayor Donna Holaday noted the city is doing what it can to expedite the opening of outdoor seating for restaurants that previously did not have any outdoor seating so that they can place seating in their parking lots or expand onto outdoor private property.
She said the approval of licenses for a handful of restaurants will be on the agenda for Wednesday’s License Commission meeting, and that on Thursday the commission will discuss allowing restaurants to expand onto adjacent sidewalks.
Dan Wilmot, owner of the Park Lunch on Merrimack Street, said his restaurant has already set up tables and chairs in its parking lot, but expressed impatience with the wait for approval for outdoor food and liquor licenses.
“We’re all ready, but it shouldn’t be this difficult,” said Wilmot on Monday. “All we want to do is open, because we have to, and we can’t live on takeout. We’re just sitting in limbo waiting.”
