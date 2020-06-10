Some Port businesses to keep curbside pickup, delivery moving forward

NEWBURYPORT — Following some success with curbside pickup and online orders, some local merchants are taking a closer look at their business models and how they connect with customers as stores reopen.
When COVID-19 shut down the state in mid-March, small businesses had to find a way to sustain themselves. Some merchants already had a strong online presence, while others didn't even have a website.
Lively Kids at 15 State St. was closed to the public until Monday, but owner Erin French used that time to build up her website and offer online sales. While these orders did not make up for the store being closed, they did contribute to it staying afloat.
In the meantime, French offered curbside pickup as well as local delivery within about a five-mile radius of the store. At least one mother, who said she works full time in addition to raising three children, asked French if she would continue delivering to her even after the store reopened.
"She said, 'If you keep delivering to me, I'll keep buying,' so that is a whole other market that we could be able to reach," French said, realizing how she could expand her business to a wider reach.
"This is just a whole other piece of my store," she said of adding these services. "I can really get to people who don't have time to get to me."
When Lively Kids opened its doors, a limited number of people were allowed to shop while practicing social distancing. French said she was impressed with the "steady flow of people" who were respectful of the guidelines but also "excited to be out and to be shopping local."
She is also excited now that the City Council has approved an order to shut down vehicular traffic on parts of State Street for two four-day stretches later this month. She hopes the city will consider similar opportunities in the future if this is a success.
"We need people to come in the door and shop," she said, saying it will be beneficial to restaurants in terms of dining but also shops in need of more foot traffic.
Lively Kids is open Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For customers who want to be extra cautious, French said they can schedule private appointments any day, 9 to 10 a.m., or Monday to Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.livelykid.com.
Valerie Stainton, owner of Valerie's Gallery at 26 State St., said she was fortunate to have a website already set up when the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down businesses across the state. While sales from the website only brought in about 20% of what the shop would typically receive, Stainton was grateful to have something.
Curbside pickup was a popular service as well, and Stainton said she would like to keep it going after receiving positive feedback from customers.
In 2015, Stainton opened a second location of Valerie's Gallery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Though both shops have been successful, they also require a lot of energy and work, she said.
With both of her shops shut down these past few months, she did a lot of reflecting, especially in terms of how much time she is able to spend with her family.
After a few weeks of consideration, Stainton decided she would close the Portsmouth location at the end of the month to keep her focus on the Newburyport store and of course, her family. The Portsmouth location's last day will be June 27.
"I think a lot of people did that, too — reprioritizing and thinking about where your life is at, are you doing the things you want to be doing?" she said.
Valerie's Gallery in Newburyport is open from noon to 4 p.m. today, closed Thursday, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours are subject to change as the shop eases back into business.
For more details or Portsmouth hours, visit www.valeriesgalleries.com.
