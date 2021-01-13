AMESBURY — A pair of Point Shore residents say the city’s proposed East End smart growth district may not be such a bright idea after all.
In early November, the Planning Board held a public hearing on a proposed 40R smart growth district in East End near the intersection of Route 110 and Clark’s Road.
A smart growth district is a zoning overlay that encourages dense residential or mixed-use developments near areas of concentrated development and/or high traffic. The developments include affordable housing.
The proposed district would span 14 properties in a 16-acre area near the Elm Street and Route 110 intersection. Several residential properties along upper Clark’s Road would be affected by the proposed district as would a 56-unit, 40B affordable housing project that has been in development at 29 Clark’s Road since 2006.
Many residents attended the virtual meeting in November and voiced concerns about the project’s potential impact on natural resources, as well as its size and scale. Although most who spoke out live on Clark’s Road, two Point Shore area homeowners say they are also concerned about the project.
Main Street resident Halid Hatic said he has many issues with the proposed project but his biggest concern is traffic congestion in the Point Shore area, which runs along the Merrimack River by way of Main Street.
“The density of the population that is being contemplated with this (smart growth) project will surely put further stress on the capability of the infrastructure in this area, not only with the traffic, but the congestion that will invariably happen, especially at the top of Clark’s Road, trying to get in and out of 110,” Hatic said. “Putting more density so close to what is really, in many ways, the crown jewel of Amesbury, goes against the grain of what can be preserved about Amesbury.”
Sally Nutt, who lives at the corner of Main and Merrimac streets, said her neighborhood already sees plenty of vehicles coming off of Route 110 and Interstate 495.
With the 100-unit Village at Bailey’s Pond condominium development on Pond View Avenue near completion, the planned, $70 million Maples Crossing sports complex on South Hunt Road and now the smart growth district proposed, Point Shore residents are beginning to feel they are about to be “bookended,” Nutt said.
“Usually, developers don’t have the best interests of the people who live in the area at heart,” Nutt said. “I’m also not against growth but I think, in this particular case, you’ve got to ask the question, ‘How are people going to come and go?’”
The smart growth overlay is still in the development stage and would require Planning Board and City Council approval before it is given the go-ahead by the state, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Thayer said in an email that the city takes issues such as traffic into consideration and, if the proposal gets to the project phase, residents would be able to share their feedback about specific plans and potential traffic impact.
“We’ve already started looking at traffic-calming measures for Main Street and citywide, based on resident feedback we’ve received,” Thayer said.
Hatic said the city needs to be more proactive with residents living in the affected area. Thayer pointed to the initial public hearing Nov. 9 as well as a virtual neighborhood meeting Dec. 16.
“Mayor (Kassandra) Gove also held a small, outdoor, in-person meeting with residents on this topic on Nov. 19,” Thayer said. “We can’t hold a large group in-person meeting right now due to the weather and COVID restrictions.”
Thayer encouraged residents to go to the city’s “East End Smart Growth Overlay District” webpage at www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/east-end-smart-growth-overlay-district, or to call the Department of Community and Economic Development with their concerns and questions at 978-388-8110.
A virtual East End neighborhood meeting about the project will be held Jan. 26.
Hatic has established the Preserve Point Shore page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/groups/235359484662131) and said he hopes to gather residents concerned citizens about the project before launching a proper website of his own.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.