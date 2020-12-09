Some Triton parents want children back in school

BYFIELD — A group of Triton Regional School District parents aren't happy their children are studying remotely at home and are pressuring school officials to change how the decision to go remote gets made.
Last Wednesday, the Triton School Committee voted 5-4 to move students in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury out of the school classrooms and into a remote learning model, at home, until Jan. 4.
The Triton School District Parents in Favor of In Person Learning Facebook group, (www.facebook.com/groups/633227313971760/?ref=share) was formed in mid-October after district students began the school year remotely in mid-September. The school district moved into a hybrid model in late October but students are back in the remote model for the rest of the calendar year. The Facebook group has more than 470 members.
Newbury resident Emily Abt is a member of the Facebook group and also authored an online petition, (https://www.jotform.com/form/203374698577169) asking the School Committee to hand the decision over whether or not to enter into a remote or hybrid model to Superintendent Brian Forget and his school administrators. The mother of two Triton High School students said the online petition currently has more than 300 signatures.
"I know that they are doing their best but it really seems like they are moving the goal post," Abt said. "Brian and his administrators know the schools and their rhythms and I feel that it should really be left to them. The School Committee are not listening to what we are saying and what the science, the CDC and Gov. Charlie Baker are saying. They are all pushing, pushing, pushing to get these kids back into school. But that has all fallen on deaf ears."
The district created a Triton COVID-19 dashboard last month which pinpoints coronavirus cases and close contacts by school building.
Robert Barrows, a Rowley resident and father of two Triton students, said the School Committee has not been following its own metrics.
"Every time the superintendent gets on there, he and his team say that things are going good and there is no evidence of school spread," Barrows said. "Then the School Committee just ignores him and proceeds with its kind of emotional decisions."
The district has also offered remote learning academies for families who want their children to work from home. That's ironic, according to Abt.
"The people who are remote have been given that option," she said. "We have not been given that option and now they are all at home."
According to Barrows and Abt, remote learning is not getting the job done for their kids.
"Everyone I think is pretty clear cut on this: remote learning does not deliver an adequate education," Barrows said. "You also have the emotional challenges that it brings on from the kids not being around other kids. These are problems that are starting to really bubble up out there and you are seeing suicides. Somebody just died in Brunswick, Maine last week. Why isn't that the top priority?"
The Triton School Committee is expected to meet remotely tonight at 7 p.m. Committee chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said Tuesday that state law mandates the School Committee oversee district policy.
"Anything that is long-term or overarching is under the School Committee's purview," she said. "Brian is doing things like hiring a teacher. We are doing things like setting the budget and deciding what school policy is."
Wallen said she and her fellow School Committee members have read many letters and emails over the past year but the state gives her board the ultimate authority at a local level.
"I know this is clearly a very divisive issue," Wallen said. "It has divided the School Committee and the community. I hear from people who are urging us in opposite directions, every day. That is a tremendously difficult position to be in. The School Committee's job is to make the best decisions it can and that is what we must continue to do."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
