NEWBURY — The annual meeting of the Society of the Sons & Daughters of the First Settlers of Newbury will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is the preservation of the history of Old Newbury and the pioneer families who created its Yankee traditions and community.
The organization owns and maintains the historic Jackman-Willett House on Cottage Road in Newbury. In addition to descendants of the first settlers, members include those interested in local history and the preservation of the Jackman-Willett House.
There will be a brief business meeting followed by a presentation related to the Boston Tea Party; 250th anniversary, by Caroline Bigelow, past state historian of the Massachusetts Daughters of the American Revolution.
A continental breakfast and buffet lunch are included in the $25 registration fee.
The doors and registration open at 8:30 a.m., with the business meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. Details about the meeting and registration can be found on the society’s website, www.sonsanddaughtersofnewbury.org.
The public is welcome to attend.
