NEWBURYPORT — After more than two decades of service, Planning Board member Bonnie Sontag has seen it all when it comes to Newburyport’s development.
Sontag, who joined the Planning Board in 2002 — soon after moving from Switzerland — announced earlier this week she was stepping down. Sontage said it has been her pleasure to serve the city.
“This guy said, ‘Hey, you want to join the Planning Board?’ and I said, ‘How do you spell that?’ I just didn’t know anything about planning. But I’ve learned a lot about land-use planning and have deepened my appreciation for historic preservation in the city,” she said during an interview with the Daily News. “I also worked with some pretty amazing people on other boards and commissions and the City Council and the mayor’s office and the Planning Department. I’ve been on long enough to say I’ve made enough contributions and I’m ready to close this chapter and move on to another chapter in my life.”
Sontag came to the city with a background in a field of management consulting called organization development, which is basically “helping people to make their own decisions.”
“Everything I’ve learned about planning, I learned from being on the board. You learn by doing,” she said.
Starting off her Planning Board career, Sontag found herself involved in the creation of the Federal Street Overlay District and said she was particularly proud of the work she did in forming the Smart Growth District by the MBTA commuter rail station.
“The Planning Board worked with Planning Department to create legislation which was then approved by the City Council,” she said. “Then there were the applications for the three (Minco Corporation) projects that are being built there. One of those is finished and two more are going up now. Those all have been approved under that Smart Growth District legislation.”
A Planning Board member needs to look at each project individually and understand what their role is, according to Sontag
“You try to balance out the applicant’s desires, the abutters’ concerns and the needs for the whole city. So that’s kind of the balancing act that we go through on every major application for a special permit,” she said.
The Planning Board also needs to work as a team, she said.
“We are always working toward ‘yes’ and to do that, you have to work together as a board and you have to be able to work with applicants, no matter who they are or what they think they want,” she said.
Sontag also serves on the Fruit Street Local Historic District Commission and her resignation from both boards will go into effect on Dec. 31.
City Clerk Richard Jones said Sontag has been a dedicated public servant.
“This really is a noteworthy effort for a resident to give so much back to the city,” he said.
Planning Board members are appointed by the mayor and Mayor Sean Reardon said Sontag has been great to work with.
“I’m so thankful for all the time and effort she put in. That’s a very high-profile board in the city, so that’s going to be an important replacement to find someone to fill those shoes,” he said.
Sontag was recently reappointed to her seat and her successor would fill out the rest of her five-year term which will end in 2027.
Interested volunteers should send a letter of interest and a resume to Reardon at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.