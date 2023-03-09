NEWBURYPORT — Students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School were expected to perform Wednesday night during their annual Solo and Chamber Ensemble Recital in the school’s auditorium.
Vocalists were to sing solos and together in groups, accompanied by band and theater teacher Brian Nickerson on piano, along with other musicians on piano, harmonica, cello and violin. In all, about 30 students were expected to make soothing sounds for their parents, loved ones and friends.
Chorus and orchestra director Kathy Sheperd said the students were, for the most part, able to pick their own songs to perform and began rehearsing for the recital in January.
“They had their winter concert in January, so they have been practicing for about two months,” she said.
Students were in and out of the auditorium throughout the school day, rehearsing their solos and group performances.
Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders took to the stage to perform their pieces, with the recital’s biggest group performing an a cappella rendition of Fleet Foxes’ 2008 hit “White Winter Hymnal.”
“We have many talented musicians here at the Nock Middle School,” Sheperd said. “The band, chorus and orchestra play concerts at school, winter Invitation Nights, Spring Fest, and the Waterfront Festival in downtown Newburyport.”
She emphasized that students having the creative freedom to work together and choose music they like and want to perform is why the recitals are held in the first place.
“Having recitals gives the students opportunities to choose their own music and form their own groups,” Sheperd said. “We are very impressed with how they support each other performing solo and mixed ensemble pieces. Music has helped to unite people, provide creative outlets, and have a lot of fun. We are so glad this is all happening at the Nock Middle School.”
Other songs and performances included “Burn,” Bay Schumacher (voice/piano); “Piano Man,” Alex Wolkovich (voice/harmonica); “A Million Reasons,” Erin Murphy (voice/piano); “How Far I’ll Go,” Bo Weese (voice); “Cello Sonata no. 1 in e minor,” Sam Parr (cello); “Fight Song,” Raelyn Crifo (voice); “Don’t Give Up on Me,” Neve Mullin (voice); “Nocturne no. in,” Odysseus Brown (piano); “Riptide,” Soleil Martin-Burke (voice); “No Time To Die,” Jijo Malkasian (voice); “Experience,” Anya Ibrahaim (piano); “The Harmonica Player,” Andrew Haseltine (piano); “When We Were Young,” Lottie O’Brien (voice); “Wreckless,” Julia Curtis (voice); “Vienna,” Nora Baker (voice); “Wondering,” Raelyn Crifo, Zoe Hamilton, Ella Hamilton, Kiana Durbin and Julia Curtis (voice); “A Thousand Years,” Maggie Blasser (voice) and Julie Cootie (piano); “Before He Cheats,” Lyla Harris (voice); “Improvisation,” Maia Urbanczyk (piano); “When Calliope Meets Frank,” Odysseus Brown (piano), Sarah Ann Hajar (fiddle) and Sam Par (cello); and “White Winter Hymnal,” Sidonie Abren, Nora Baker, Ellie Barnhart, Meredith Boelke, Cecelia Caldwell, Zoe Cough, Quinnlan Fenn, Liliana Hernandez, Lea Mosquera, Neve Mullin, Luna Mutabdzija, Maia Mutabdzija, Ruby Reardon, Hannah Weetman and Kaylee Williamson.
The stage managers were Kara Logan, Cian Haviland O’Gorman and Keiliane Rivera.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
