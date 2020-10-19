NEWBURYPORT — A free, one-hour sound healing concert will be performed Sunday at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
The concert will feature sacred classical music and contemporary inspirational songs, according to a press release. There is limited seating with social distancing, so people are asked to come a bit early or call the church to reserve a seat at 978-465-7734.
Extra masks and hand sanitizer at the door. Donations welcome to support the music ministry.
The concert will include the following musicians and the church’s 1867 William Stevens pipe organ: Alexandra Cedolin, soprano; Kathie Schneider, soprano; Nancy Smith, soprano; John Slattery, tenor; Sean Goguen, saxophone; Ryan Overbeek, organ and piano; Ross Varney, baritone and piano; and Andrea DeGiovanni, organ and piano.
