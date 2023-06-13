BYFIELD — The annual meeting of the South Byfield Cemetery Association will be held June 19, at 7 p.m. at the Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt Street, Byfield.
All lot owners are encouraged to come. On the agenda will be election of officers, by-law changes, reports from directors, record keeping and comments and concerns. Questions regarding the meeting may be directed to Linda Allen at 978-465-5000 or Denis Casey at 978-337-1671.
