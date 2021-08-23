NEWBURYPORT — The Spain Brothers Picnic Concert will be held Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. under a tent behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnic fare and a chair or blanket.
Liam and Mickey Spain are second-generation singer/songwriters from Manchester, New Hampshire. They grew up in a household steeped in folk music and musicians, according to a press release.
Their father, Mike Spain, was a well-known folk singer who performed Irish and American folk songs throughout New England.
Tickets are $15 and available at https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/event/spain-brothers-picnic-concert/.
