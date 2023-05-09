AMESBURY — The Sparhawk School will be closing at the end of the academic year, officials announced Tuesday afternoon in a press release. Parents were notified of the closure a day earlier.
Founded in 1994, the private pre-kindergarten-through-grade 12 school was touted as an inclusive, experiential and progressive day school with two campuses, an elementary school, and a middle/high school.
Headmaster Louise Stilphen called founding the school almost 30 years ago one of the proudest moments of her life. Since its inception Sparhawk has grown from an “intimate group of young humans learning together in my home to the joyful, experiential PreK-12 school that has helped countless young people learn and thrive on their way to worthy endeavors.”
“I say farewell to Sparhawk with a heavy heart, yet with great pride in what generations of leadership, staff and students have accomplished at our joyful little school. Our students and staff remain our top priority and we are committed to minimizing any stresses and helping them throughout this transition,” she said in a statement.
The letter sent to parents mentioned “financial difficulties” as a contributing factor.
The Sparhawk School will continue to operate as normal through June 2, the end of the school year for the upper campus (Grades 6-12) and June 9, the end of the school year for the lower campus (PreK-Grade 5.). The lower campus is located off Elm Street while the upper campus is tucked behind Noel Street.
