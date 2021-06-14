Sparhawk students build 'better world' through art

AMESBURY — The students at Sparhawk Upper School are building a better world and they now have the mural to prove it.
According to community art teacher Jen Silver, the private middle and high school was looking to create an art project that could involve all of the community last fall.
The school came up with the theme of “Building a Better World” and asked for submissions to create a permanent mural. Thirty submissions were received, with Sparhawk freshman Robert Cathcart receiving the winning bid.
“The students had to utilize a variety of different words,” Silver said. “We had diversity, respect, inclusion, love, community. All of those of pieces were then put together to create the mural.”
With a winning design in hand, the school worked in conjunction with the Amesbury Cultural Council to make, bisque fire and glaze thousands of artisan tiles that would fit together to create the mural.
“We had tile kits from adults and kids,” she said. “Robert’s mother works as an art teacher at the River Valley Charter School, and there are probably 100 River Valley tiles on that wall.”
Both Silver and middle school art teacher Elise Morissette ran a spring art term appropriately called “Springim’” that saw Cathcart and his fellow students, including eighth-grader Mary Eastman, working eight hours a day for two weeks to create and install the final mural on the side of the Sparhawk Upper School on Noel Street.
“The mural represents peace and love and the fact that race doesn’t matter,” Eastman said. “Because they are all different types of people.”
Mayor Kassandra Gove also created a tile of her own and was on hand for the 11-by-7-foot mural’s unveiling Friday afternoon.
Gove said in a text message that the call for involvement came at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic when the city was experiencing a lack of arts and culture.
“I really felt like we were in the trenches together to get through the coronavirus pandemic with confidence we would be better, stronger, on the other side,” Gove said. “My tile has a portion of my hand with the sun and horizon line with birds and clouds in the sky. I believe we all have a hand in ‘Building a Better World.’”
