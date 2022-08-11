SALISBURY — For more than a decade, every student entering Kathy's Tumbleweed dance studio on Elm Street would be greeted by Sparkles, a tutu- and dance shoes-wearing cockapoo owned by Kathy Manson Colom.
Sadly, Sparkles passed away on Tuesday after a six-month battle with cancer.
"She was just the best dog in the world," Colom said.
Colom said Sparkles' personality made her an instant classic with everyone she met, kids and grown-ups.
"She was a very loving dog that made everyone feel good," Colom said.
Sparkles, according to Colom's sister, Linda Brown, was not only the unofficial mascot of Colom's former studio but a local celebrity who made frequent trips to Salisbury Town Hall and participated in local dog shows during the years. She first came to Salisbury in 2007 after arriving from New York.
"She has been part of Salisbury since she arrived here. She's like a Salisbury celebrity," Brown said. "She loved the children, and the children loved her. Sparkles was so well loved and cute, good-natured, loved everyone," Brown said.
Sparkles always enjoyed having her picture taken, and was comfortable riding in motorcycles. In addition to attending motorcycle events in New Hampshire, she traveled everywhere with Colom even to a Florida island where she swam with pigs, she said.
Colom said Sparkles would often go to the gym with her too. But when Sparkles was sometimes left at home, people would ask where she was.
"They remembered Sparkles more than they remembered me," Colom said.
Monday would have marked the 15th anniversary of Colom owning Sparkles, she added, saying she is debating whether to hold a ceremony for her furry companion.
"I just don't know," Colom said.
For those interested in sharing thoughts and prayers with Sparkles' family, cards can be sent to: Kathy Colom, at 133 Elm Street Salisbury, MA. 01952.
Also, those with photos of Sparkles are encouraged to share them on the Kathy’s Tumbleweed Facebook page.
