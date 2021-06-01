NEWBURYPORT — Leverett Wing, executive director of the Commonwealth Seminar and a fourth-generation American of Asian descent, will be on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss how to counter a rise in anti-Asian American violence over the past year.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Wing about his personal experiences when asked where he is “really from” or being complimented for how “remarkably well” he speaks English, and the implicit message of these comments that people of Asian descent are somehow “less American.”
Wing will talk about why he thinks it is critical for Asian American stories to be told, for their contributions to American culture and business to be celebrated, and for the history of government-sponsored discrimination against past generations of Asian Americans to be better known, according to a press release.
Wing will also discuss the pervasive but false stereotype of Asian Americans as the silent, monolithic “model minority,” and will clarify the urgency of giving visibility to more accurate, nuanced representations of these extremely diverse populations.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
