NEWBURYPORT — Earlier this week, local artist and graphic designer Jenny Pivor’s video blog “The Boomer Project” became a thing when it made its debut on the internet.
“The Boomer Project” is a video blog aimed at baby boomers and the goal is to give them space to relate their common plight of making sense of today’s world.
In terms of how she came up with the project, Pivor said it came during a moment of inspiration.
“During my lifetime, I have had certain epiphanies and I just get this sort of idea that just explodes and I think, ‘Oh, that would be the coolest thing to work on.’ I was a web designer and I like to do films and graphics,” she said.
Pivor, serving as the project’s host, is working alongside Danny Harrington, a baritone saxophonist and retired professor emeritus from Berklee College of Music, and Paula Estey, an artist, activist and founder of the Women In Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport and the PEG Center for Art and Activism.
“We all want to be active in our communities,” Estey said, “and being a boomer is different from being 40 ... my role will be to give our listeners ideas about how to get and stay involved in social and climate justice issues, as well as stir conversation to the human aspects of activism as well – energy for it, time for it, desire to do it.”
Pivor, Harrington and Estey are also joined by comedy writer Rob Dinsmoor of Hamilton as well as writer and solo performer Carol Cassara of San Jose, California.
For video ideas, Pivor said she thinks of “just sort of funny things, we are trying to inject some humor into life.”
Harrington said Pivor comes up with most of the ideas for the videos.
“From my perspective, it all comes from Jenny, who takes what she hears from our conversations and comes up with some topics to discuss in a video format,” he said.
Pivor noted one video in which she discusses the frustration of keeping up with passwords, titled “Password Hell,” came to fruition after a trip to the Apple Store to get a new phone.
Pivor said an Apple employee was helping her transfer all of her information and data to a new phone but she couldn’t remember some of her passwords and expressed frustration, to which the employee shared the same feelings.
Videos will be posted to the project’s YouTube channel each month and will follow a monthly theme.
“How Rough We Had It” with Dinsmoor, “Activism Today” with Estey, “The Simple Life?” with Cassara and “Was Music Simpler Then?” with are Harrington are some of the snippets already posted to the project’s channel.
“As we gain traction, the subjects will become obvious from listener response and all of our ideas,” Estey said. “That’s what I love about the project, unlike my own day-to-day work – the topics on “Boomer” will be more spontaneous and able to address ideas in the making.”
The first full-length video launched on the channel is “Was Life Simpler Then?”
Pivor noted that she would like to start bringing in special guests each month and said anyone interested in participating should reach out through the project’s website, theboomerproject.org/contact/.
Video blogs for “The Boomer Project” can be found at youtube.com/@theboomerproject922/videos.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
