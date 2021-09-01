ROWLEY — Because of the departure of state Rep. Brad Hill to a seat on the state Gaming Commission, the town will have a special primary on Nov. 2 to fill his vacant 4th Essex District state representative seat. A special election is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Hill, whose district includes Rowley, was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to fill the Gaming Commission vacancy.
Nomination papers for the primary are available during normal business hours at Town Clerk Catie McClenaghan’s office at Rowley Town Hall, 139 Main St.
The last day to submit nomination papers to local registrars of voters (the town clerk’s office) is Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
The Board of Registrars has until Sept. 27 to certify all papers.
The candidate has the responsibility of returning the certified papers to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office on Sept. 28 no later than 5 p.m. The papers are certified in order of submission to the town clerk’s office, with a day or two for a turnaround timeframe.
To get their name on the ballot, candidates must collect 150 certified signatures from the district, which includes Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester by the Sea, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. It is recommended candidates collect more than 150 signatures districtwide to ensure they get at least 150 to be certified.
Anyone interested in running for office in the special election can direct questions to McClenaghan at 978-948-2081.
The town clerk’s office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
