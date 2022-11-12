NEWBURY — Former Select Board member Damon Jespersen will have to wait until at least December to learn whether his ex-colleagues will approve a special permit that allows him to use a barn on his property to host concerts and other events.
The Select Board met Monday to avoid conflicting with Election Day to continue a public hearing on his request that began Oct. 25. But before the matter could be resolved, the board agreed to continue the hearing to Dec 6, according to Chairperson Alicia Greco.
“Special permits are usually a fairly long process,” Greco said in an email.
What is considered a “fairly long process” became longer when Jespersen fumbled his initial application by proposing to change the zoning from agricultural/residential to commercial/entertainment to create space for arts and culture opportunities at the 200-year-old farm site.
But Jespersen’s use for the space actually falls under a category for indoor/outdoor recreation, prompting the need to rework and resubmit his application to be as transparent as possible with the public.
The request for a special permit comes after the barn has accommodated family and private parties. Last year, a craft fair drew more than 800 people.
An application filed in August, in which Jespersen sought to expand use of a refurbished barn from strictly agricultural use to a broader community use, was filed as being for commercial and entertainment use.
This is the third time the hearing has been continued due to issues involving proper notification and other factors.
“It’s frustrating and I don’t understand why it’s so challenging now,” Jespersen said.
Jespersen admitted that some of his headaches could have been avoided if he hired a lawyer who would have worked with the town’s attorney to make sure his application was spot on.
Jespersen, who lives on Marsh Meadow Lane, built his home on farmland in 2009. His brother built a home nearby and they invited a local artist to build on the property as well.
They envision installing original sculptures along the trails there. The hope of Damon Jespersen, an artist, carpenter and arborist, is to expand the use of a barn he and his family refurbished extensively from strictly agricultural use to a broader community resource.
Correspondent Jennifer Solis contributed to this report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
