NEWBURY — An effort by former two-term Select Board member Damon Jespersen to expand the use of his family’s refurbished barn on Marshmeadow Lane was postponed at his request until 2023.
The news is yet another setback for Jespersen, who has been seeking a special permit since August to transform the barn from strictly agricultural use to a broader community resource but a hearing to make that happened has been delayed numerous times.
When reached Wednesday, a frustrated Jespersen indicated the overall tone of the board in addressing his request, coupled with what he claims is animosity toward his plan from two board members, prompted him to again seek a continuance of the hearing without discussion at a board meeting Tuesday.
“It seems clear that there is animosity on the board and so we are trying to decide how to proceed and need a little time to decide and plan what to do,” he said, adding that the hearing is now scheduled for Feb. 28.
Jespersen said he decided to slow down the process for now after learning that a member of the Select Board was relying on information provided to him from outside sources hostile to the project, rather than on the applicant’s efforts to supply facts on how this property – and barns in general – have been used historically and his genuine desire for the board’s input on how to proceed.
“I never wanted to fight the town on this issue like an outside developer,” he said. “I worked extensively with the town to develop a minor modification that would allow for uses consistent with historical and local practice.”
Attempts to reach Select Board Chairperson Alicia Grecco for comment on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Jespersen pointed to the board’s concerns about parking needed to accommodate his family’s plans to offer arts and cultural events, classes and workshops in the renovated 161-year-old barn at various times throughout the year.
“They are asking for parking plans designed by an engineer when we have been parking people on the property for the last 40 years,” he said. “This isn’t a Walmart that will be open daily with a ton of traffic. I feel that the board has let town counsel and a few neighbors turn this into a circus rather than a discussion.”
Marshmeadow Lane is a private road off Orchard Street. The Jespersen family has owned 134 acres in the area for 40 years. The land is used as a farm and orchard, to raise horses, onions, garlic, eggs, and to conduct a limited amount of wood harvesting.
With pressure from developers a reality, the goal of the special permit proposal was to help the farm remain financially sustainable, while preserving a piece of agricultural history in town and providing creative and educational opportunities for the public.
Some 64% of real estate owned by the Jespersen family was preserved through an open space residential development in 2008. This created six building lots, with 85.91 acres preserved as open space.
The lot on which the barn sits is more than 3 acres and has room for 40 to 50 parking spots, according to counsel for the applicant. The amount could double if needed for occasional larger activities that Jespersen anticipated may take place a handful of times per year.
The family-owned adjacent lots could provide “nearly limitless” space for parking as well, the counsel noted. The barn has accommodated family and private parties, and last year a craft fair drew more than 800 people.
In his original application filed in August, Jespersen sought a spot zoning change for the property from agricultural/residential to commercial/entertainment but he subsequently refiled for commercial/recreation zoning instead.
At that time, his attorney advised him he could be open to a legal challenge by someone claiming the public had not been adequately informed of the new zoning request.
Greco said if Jespersen proceeded with his application that evening, the board would have no choice but to deny the request.
If he wanted the process to proceed, he needed to continue the hearing, then amend and resubmit his application, and allow time for the public to be properly notified about the changes. If he was unsure what he wanted, then he should “step back and regroup,” she said at an earlier session of the public hearing.
Jespersen claims two members of the Select Board have made it clear they – and others – oppose the project. But chose not to name those two members, saying that “keeping it vague allows things to go smoothly without direct confrontation if possible.”
Still, he contends “anyone watching the previous meeting would see the lay of the land.”
“Given the preference of a few members of the board to deny the permit, regardless of the legitimacy of the request and the benefits of the expanded use to the community, we need to consider long and hard what serves the project and the greater community at this point,” Jespersen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.