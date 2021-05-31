NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education has some late spring offerings, including the following classes.
Want to rid yourself of unwanted objects. Learn: Selling on https://newburyportadulted.org/product/selling-ebay/.
Imagine using your voice for radio commercials or even voicing home videos: https://newburyportadulted.org/product/exploring-voice-overs/.
Have your own Mediterranean festival by learning to cook Greek festival favorites: https://newburyportadulted.org/product/greek-festival-favorite-dinner/.
Discover the curious history of music’s Circle of Fifths: https://newburyportadulted.org/product/the-circle-of-fifths/.
Go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.