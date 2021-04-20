SS Capt. Red's fate still up in the air

NEWBURYPORT — More than 48 hours after former Haverhill Assistant Harbormaster Tim Slavit dislodged his 400-passenger tour boat from a bank in a Joppa Flats marsh and moored it along the waterfront, Newburyport's harbormaster is still awaiting word what will happen next.
On Friday afternoon, the 105-foot SS Capt. Red broke loose from its mooring near Salisbury Beach State Reservation during heavy winds.
The boat drifted across the Merrimack River until it became wedged in a marsh near Plum Island. The mostly white boat with patches of rust was clearly visible across from Plum Island Airport and drew plenty of onlookers.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said Monday that Slavit was able to free the boat and then pilot it to the Newburyport wharf on his own, arriving about 4 a.m. Saturday.
Hogg said he is now trying to find out from Slavit how long the Capt. Red will be tied up in Newburyport. Complicating matters, Hogg said, is that the U.S. Coast Guard will need to inspect the boat to make sure it is not a hazard to either those who might drive it away or the environment.
In the meantime, the city is charging Slavit $6 per foot each weekend day and a little less each weekday. The fee is the standard rate the city charges anyone who uses the municipal docks.
Hogg added that fees are sometimes waived in an emergency. But seeing that the SS Capt. Red made it to Newburyport's waterfront under its own power, Hogg is treating Slavit like any other boat owner who shows up to secure a craft.
Slavit moored the tour boat off Salisbury Beach State Reservation late last month. On March 27, he took the boat on a trip upriver to Haverhill, where crowds were waiting behind The Tap Brewing Co. There, he turned the boat around and moored it offshore from the public boat ramp next to Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford.
A few days later, Slavit returned the boat to the Salisbury mooring, where it remained until it broke free Friday afternoon.
Slavit has been battling with Haverhill officials to receive the necessary permits and approvals to dock the tour boat in Haverhill so he can launch a river tour business as early as next month.
City officials say they have asked Slavit for several documents related to licensing, but he has not complied with their requests.
"Now, he's my problem," Hogg said.
Attempts to reach Slavit were unsuccessful Monday.
Eagle-Tribune reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this report
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
