NEWBURYPORT — St. Basil's Ministries at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., holds a food drive Dec. 21.
The outdoor drive will run from 11 a.m. to noon and assist the first 30 people who arrive in front of the church.
Each person will receive a full grocery bag of food.
The soup kitchen remains closed until further notice because of the pandemic, but organizers hope to hold monthly food drives until the kitchen can reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.