DANVERS — The following students were named to the academic honors list at St. John’s Prep for the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
AMESBURY
Headmaster’s list: Alexander Brescio ‘24, John Conrad ‘23, Peyton McKee ‘22, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25, Lucas Zepf ‘27.
Principal’s list: William Scorzoni ‘26.
Honor roll: Silas Cash ‘23, Sebastian Freeman ‘25, Jack Peveri ‘24, Henry Solomon ‘26, Michael Spero ‘24.
BYFIELD
Headmaster’s list: Cooper Dunagan ‘22, Tucker Dunagan ‘23.
GEORGETOWN
Headmaster’s list: Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Declan Kelley ‘22, William Minor ‘23, Christian Rooney ‘22, Samuel Sheahan ‘22, Matthew Stauss ‘23.
Principal’s list: Ian Macdonald ‘25, Noah Mooney ‘21, Shane Williams ‘22, Joseph Allen Williams ‘24.
Honor roll: Sean Brown ‘22, William Bryce ‘22, Griffin Cobb ‘23, Cole Morrison ‘24, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, James Trigilio ‘23, Eric Wing ‘21,
GROVELAND
Headmaster’s list: Daniel Cantore ‘23.
Principal’s list: Tyler Knox ‘23.
Honor roll: Ian Rose ‘23.
MERRIMAC
Headmaster’s list: Phineas Roy ‘22.
NEWBURY
Headmaster’s list: Christopher Brown ‘23, Justin Brown ‘27, Joseph Grimaldi ‘26, Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27, Carson Irving ‘25, Christian Joyner ‘27, Evan Rosolowski ‘23.
Principal’s list: Jack Carew ‘26, Charles Meurer ‘21, Cooper Trout ‘22.
Honor roll: Anthony Bonacorso ‘25, Kiernan Brown ‘26, Jack Perry ‘22, Owen Vetree ‘23.
NEWBURYPORT
Headmaster’s list: Merrick Barlow ‘25, Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Colin Costello ‘25, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Liam Melvin ‘22, Becket Moore ‘25, Gabriel Nelson ‘26, Jack Oreal ‘27, Matthew Quinn ‘21.
Principal’s list: Walker Boyd ‘25, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Donald Paglia ‘21.
Honor roll: Evan Aldrich ‘22, John Betz ‘23, Harris Fremont-Smith ‘21, Michael Todd ‘25, James Wauchope ‘23.
ROWLEY
Headmaster’s list: Aidan Callahan ‘21, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Kyle Desrochers ‘22, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Collin Lorenzen ‘21, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, Nicholas Randazza-O’Brien ‘22, Deacon Robillard ‘25, Jack Savage ‘25.
Principal’s list: Benjamin Chisholm ‘26, Brian Manning ‘22.
Honor roll: Owen Bell ‘23, Jonathan Santoro ‘21.
SALISBURY
Honor roll: Django Keyes ‘22.
WEST NEWBURY
Headmaster’s list: William Clark ‘24, Charles Danis ‘21, Jack DiFilippo ‘25, Logan Hatch ‘26, Noah Lear ‘26, Brendan O’Friel ‘21, Gustavo Wood ‘23, Jake Woodsum ‘24.
Principal’s list: John Gregorio ‘24, Cody Smith ‘24, Carson Sullivan ‘26.
Honor roll: Wyatt Grant ‘24, Mikhail Munick ‘22.
