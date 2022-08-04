DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the students from Greater Newburyport who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses, students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses, and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
AMESBURY
Headmaster’s List: Alexander Brescio ‘24, Silas Cash ‘23, John Conrad ‘23, William Figulski ‘28, Patrick Solomon ‘28.
Principal’s List: Peyton McKee ‘22, Lucas Zepf ‘27.
Honor Roll: Taran Bolger ‘28, Nicholas Brescio ‘22, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25, Henry Solomon ‘26.
BYFIELD
Headmaster’s List: Tucker Dunagan ‘23.
Honor Roll: Cooper Dunagan ‘22, Justin Fogarty ‘22.
GEORGETOWN
Headmaster’s List: Harry Block ‘24, Declan Kelley ‘22, William Minor ‘23, Christian Rooney ‘22, Samuel Sheahan ‘22, Matthew Stauss ‘23.
Principal’s List: Cole Morrison ‘24.
Honor Roll: Kevin Correa ‘26, Ian Macdonald ‘25, Shane Williams ‘22.
MERRIMAC
Principal’s List: Mason Lind ‘25.
Honor Roll: Phineas Roy ‘22.
NEWBURY
Headmaster’s List: Callum Brown ‘23, Justin Brown ‘27, Lachlan Rosolowski ‘25.
Principal’s List: Anthony Bonacorso ‘25, Christopher Brown ‘23, Kiernan Brown ‘26, Carson Irving ‘25, Christian Joyner ‘27.
Honor Roll: Jack Carew ‘26, Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27, Colton Potter ‘22, Evan Rosolowski ‘23, Cooper Trout ‘22, Owen Vetree ‘23.
NEWBURYPORT
Headmaster’s List: Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, John Betz ‘23, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Walker Boyd ‘25, Maxwell Coffin ‘28, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Alexander Gross ‘25, Hou Jun Ji ‘24, Liam Melvin ‘22, Dylan Moore ‘28, Kai Nelson ‘28, Jack Oreal ‘27, Jianxi Zeng ‘24.
Principal’s List: Evan Aldrich ‘22, Merrick Barlow ‘25, Michael Enes ‘27, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Samuel Joor ‘23, Dylan Shepard ‘28.
Honor Roll: Lucas Massaro ‘24, Gabriel Nelson ‘26, Luc Wittner ‘28.
ROWLEY
Headmaster’s List: Benjamin Chisholm ‘26, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Kyle Desrochers ‘22, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Nathaniel Grenier ‘25, Patrick Savage ‘28.
Principal’s List: Nicholas Randazza-O’Brien ‘22, Jack Savage ‘25.
Honor Roll: Owen Bell ‘23, Brian Manning ‘22, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, John Pironti ‘28.
SALISBURY
Principal’s List: Samuel Valentine ‘28.
Honor Roll: Django Keyes ‘22.
