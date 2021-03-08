DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the students who earned academic honors for the second quarter.
AMESBURY
Headmaster’s list: Alexander Brescio ‘24, John Conrad ‘23, Peyton McKee ‘22, William Scorzoni ‘26, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25.
Principal’s list: Henry Solomon ‘26, Lucas Zepf ‘27.
Honor roll: Nicholas Brescio ‘22, Sebastian Freeman ‘25.
BYFIELD
Headmaster’s list: Tucker Dunagan ‘23, Cooper Dunagan ‘22.
Honor roll: Justin Fogarty ‘22.
GEORGETOWN
Headmaster’s list: Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Declan Kelley ‘22, Ian Macdonald ‘25, William Minor ‘23, Noah Mooney ‘21, Cole Morrison ‘24, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, Christian Rooney ‘22, Samuel Sheahan ‘22, Matthew Stauss ‘23, Shane Williams ‘22.
Principal’s list: Joseph Allen Williams ‘24.
Honor roll: William Bryce ‘22, Ryan Burzynski ‘24, Griffin Cobb ‘23, Luke Surette ‘21, James Trigilio ‘23, Eric Wing ‘21.
GROVELAND
Headmaster’s list: Tyler Knox ‘23, Ian Rose ‘23.
Principal’s list: Daniel Cantore ‘23.
MERRIMAC
Principal’s list: Phineas Roy ‘22.
NEWBURY
Headmaster’s list: Justin Brown ‘27, Christopher Brown ‘23, Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27.
Principal’s list: Callum Brown ‘23, Jack Carew ‘26, Carson Irving ‘25, Christian Joyner ‘27, Cooper Trout ‘22.
Honor roll: Charles Meurer ‘21, Owen Vetree ‘23, Frank Visconti ‘24.
NEWBURYPORT
Headmaster’s list: Merrick Barlow ‘25, Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Liam Melvin ‘22, Becket Moore ‘25, Gabriel Nelson ‘26, Jack Oreal ‘27, Matthew Quinn ‘21.
Principal’s list: John Betz ‘23, Benjamin Buckley ‘22, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Donald Paglia ‘21.
Honor roll: Evan Aldrich ‘22, Michael Todd ‘25, James Wauchope ‘23, Peter Wiehe ‘21.
ROWLEY
Headmaster’s list: Benjamin Chisholm ‘26, Kyle Desrochers ‘22, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Collin Lorenzen ‘21, Deacon Robillard ‘25, Jack Savage ‘25.
Principal’s list: Owen Bell ‘23, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, Nicholas Randazza-OBrien ‘22.
Honor roll: Blake Buonopane ‘21, Brian Manning ‘22, Jonathan Santoro ‘21.
SALISBURY
Principal’s list: Django Keyes ‘22.
WEST NEWBURY
Headmaster’s list: William Clark ‘24, Beau Colvin ‘22, Charles Danis ‘21, Jack DiFilippo ‘25, Logan Hatch ‘26, Noah Lear ‘26, Brendan O’Friel ‘21, Jake Woodsum ‘24.
Principal’s list: John Gregorio ‘24.
Honor roll: Eoin McDonough ‘21, Cody Smith ‘24, Carson Sullivan ‘26, Gustavo Wood ‘23.
