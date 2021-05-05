DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the students who earned academic honors for the third quarter.

AMESBURY

Headmaster’s list: Alexander Brescio ‘24, John Conrad ‘23, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25, Henry Solomon ‘26.

Principal’s list: Peyton McKee ‘22, Lucas Zepf ‘27.

Honor roll: Nicholas Brescio ‘22, Silas Cash ‘23, Sebastian Freeman ‘25, William Scorzoni ‘26, Michael Spero ‘24.

BYFIELD

Headmaster’s list: Cooper Dunagan ‘22.

Principal’s list: Tucker Dunagan ‘23.

Honor roll: Justin Fogarty ‘22.

GEORGETOWN

Headmaster’s list: Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Declan Kelley ‘22, Ian Macdonald ‘25, Noah Mooney ‘21, Matthew Stauss ‘23.

Principal’s list: William Minor ‘23, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, Christian Rooney ‘22, Samuel Sheahan ‘22, James Trigilio ‘23, Shane Williams ‘22, Joseph Allen Williams ‘24, Eric Wing ‘21.

Honor roll: William Bryce ‘22, Griffin Cobb ‘23, Cole Morrison ‘24, Luke Surette ‘21.

GROVELAND

Headmaster’s list: Daniel Cantore ‘23, Ian Rose ‘23.

Principal’s list: Tyler Knox ‘23.

MERRIMAC

Headmaster’s list: Phineas Roy ‘22.

NEWBURY

Headmaster’s list: Christopher Brown ‘23, Justin Brown ‘27, Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27, Christian Joyner ‘27, Evan Rosolowski ‘23, Cooper Trout ‘22.

Principal’s list: Jack Carew ‘26, Nicholas DeVito ‘22, Carson Irving ‘25.

Honor roll: Anthony Bonacorso ‘25, Callum Brown ‘23, Joseph Grimaldi ‘26, Charles Meurer ‘21, Jack Perry ‘22, Colton Potter ‘22, Owen Vetree ‘23, Caden Vogt ‘21.

NEWBURYPORT

Headmaster’s list: Merrick Barlow ‘25, Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Liam Melvin ‘22, Becket Moore ‘25, Gabriel Nelson ‘26, Jack Oreal ‘27, Matthew Quinn ‘21.

Principal’s list: Evan Aldrich ‘22, John Betz ‘23, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Michael Todd ‘25.

Honor roll: Walker Boyd ‘25, Donald Paglia ‘21, Miles Wauchope ‘21.

ROWLEY

Headmaster’s list: Owen Bell ‘23, Benjamin Chisholm ‘26, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Kyle Desrochers ‘22, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Collin Lorenzen ‘21, Brian Manning ‘22, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, Nicholas Randazza-OBrien ‘22, Deacon Robillard ‘25.

Principal’s list: Blake Buonopane ‘21.

Honor roll: Aidan Callahan ‘21, Jack Savage ‘25.

SALISBURY

Honor roll: Django Keyes ‘22.

SEABROOK

Headmaster’s list: Sean Curtin ‘22, Jack Curtin ‘24.

WEST NEWBURY

Headmaster’s list: William Clark ‘24, Beau Colvin ‘22, Charles Danis ‘21, Jack DiFilippo ‘25, Logan Hatch ‘26, Noah Lear ‘26, Brendan O’Friel ‘21, Carson Sullivan ‘26.

Principal’s list: Jake Woodsum ‘24.

Honor roll: Wyatt Grant ‘24, John Gregorio ‘24, Gustavo Wood ‘23.

