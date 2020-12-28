DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of local students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of 2020-21.
The students include:
AMESBURY
Headmaster’s list: John Conrad ‘23, Peyton McKee ‘22, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25.
Principal’s list: Alexander Brescio ‘24.
Honor roll: Nicholas Brescio ‘22, Silas Cash ‘23, William Scorzoni ‘26, Mason Simcox ‘23, Henry Solomon ‘26.
GEORGETOWN
Headmaster’s list: Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Declan Kelley ‘22, Ian Macdonald ‘25, Noah Mooney ‘21, Christian Rooney ‘22,
Principal’s list: William Minor ‘23, Cole Morrison ‘24, Samuel Sheahan ‘22, Luke Surette ‘21, James Trigilio ‘23, Shane Williams ‘22, Joseph Allen Williams ‘24.
Honor roll: Sean Brown ‘22, Tanner Ciano ‘23, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, Matthew Stauss ‘23, Eric Wing ‘21.
MERRIMAC
Principal’s list: Phineas Roy ‘22.
NEWBURY
Headmaster’s list: Anthony Bonacorso ‘25, Christopher Brown ‘23, Carson Irving ‘25.
Principal’s list: Jack Carew ‘26, Joseph Grimaldi ‘26, Charles Meurer ‘21, Jack Perry ‘22, Evan Rosolowski ‘23.
Honor roll: Callum Brown ‘23, Kiernan Brown ‘26, Cooper Trout ‘22, Owen Vetree ‘23, Frank Visconti ‘24.
NEWBURYPORT
Headmaster’s list: Merrick Barlow ‘25, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Walker Boyd ‘25, Becket Moore ‘25, Gabriel Nelson ‘26, Matthew Quinn ‘21, Michael Todd ‘25.
Principal’s list: Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Donald Paglia ‘21.
Honor roll:
Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Marcus Duren ‘23, Liam Melvin ‘22, Oliver Shakespeare ‘24, Peter Wiehe ‘21.
ROWLEY
Headmaster’s list: Benjamin Chisholm ‘26, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Kyle Desrochers ‘22, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, Deacon Robillard ‘25, Jack Savage ‘25.
Principal’s list: Owen Bell ‘23, Aidan Callahan ‘21, Collin Lorenzen ‘21, Brian Manning ‘22, Nicholas Randazza-OBrien ‘22.
Honor roll: Andrew Heffernan ‘24, Jonathan Santoro ‘21.
SALISBURY
Headmaster’s list: Django Keyes ‘22.
