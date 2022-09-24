NEWBURYPORT — Author Suzanne DeWitt Hall returns to the North Shore to celebrate the launch of her debut novel, “The Language of Bodies.”
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St.
DeWitt Hall will read a few short passages, explain the local connections, answer questions, and then sign books while guests enjoy drinks and snacks.
The event is free and open to the public. Jabberwocky Books will offer copies of the novel.
The novel, published by Woodhall Press, is described by author Wally Lamb as “a film noir between covers ... dark, tense, and sexy.”
