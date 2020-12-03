NEWBURYPORT — The 61st annual St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fall Fair and Silent Auction is being held virtually through Saturday.
View photos, read descriptions and bid on auction items and events at stpauls-nbpt.org. There are weekend getaways, virtual classes, jewelry, artwork, theme baskets, and gift cards to local businesses available, among many other items.
The fair and auction help support the many ministries of St. Paul’s. The church reaches out to those in need through 12-step programs, Our Neighbors' Table ministries and Community Service of Newburyport.
St. Paul's also offers its Among Friends program for anyone needing a meal and fellowship. The church serves dinner on Mondays and lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays, providing more than 6,800 free meals last year and more than 6,000 since April 1.
For more information, go to the website or follow the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stpauls.nbpt/.
